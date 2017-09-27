Looks like there's going to be ANOTHER new member of the clan...

After the shock of that Kylie Jenner baby news, it’s now been revealed that Khloe Kardashian is also reportedly ‘PREGNANT’ – and is due around the same time as her sister!

Yep, multiple sources have claimed that the 33-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and is over the moon.

‘Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,’ an insider tells People. ‘This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.’

It comes days after it was reported that Kylie, 20, is pregnant by rapper Travis Scott and the siblings are apparently set to welcome their new additions in the same month, with both said to be due in February.

‘They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters,’ the source adds. ‘Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned but they are really happy about it.’

Meanwhile it looks like there could be THREE new Kardashian babies on the way as Kim is reportedly expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate.

Khloe has been dating basketball player Tristan, 26, since last September and she’s spoken of how it’s the ‘best relationship’ she’s ever had.

The TV star was previously married to Lamar Odom and has also dated rapper French Montana and NBA star James Harden.

Whilst Khloe will be a first-time mum, Tristan has a son named Prince from a previous relationship born last year.

None of the family have spoken about all of the baby rumours as of yet but Kim appears to have quashed speculation that she reacted badly to Kylie’s reported pregnancy news.

The 36-year-old – who has suffered health issues in her two previous pregnancies, which apparently led her to using a surrogate this time – Tweeted about the claims: ‘This sounds like a very fake story…’

She also denied that Kylie’s dad Caitlyn Jenner had confirmed anything, posting that she ‘hasn’t spoken to anyone’.

WHAT a week it’s been for this family!