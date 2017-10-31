Has Khloe finally made a not-so-subtle announcement?

Ever since Khloe Kardashian was rumoured to be expecting her first baby with Tristan Thompson, the KUWTW star has been teasing her fans with A LOT of baby hints.

But now everyone is convinced 33-year-old Khloe has actually confirmed the exciting news after she shared some very cryptic photos from a Halloween night out with her Basketball beau.

The celeb pair – who’ve been dating for a year – were attending a spooky party dressed as Game of Thrones characters Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen – aka the ‘mother of dragons’. (See what we mean about the hints?!)

Khloe showed off their impressive costumes on her Snapchat, with the Kardashians star working a blonde wig and fur coat, while her boyfriend opted for a little less clothing.

And their costumes clearly impressed their fellow party-goers as they ended up bagging themselves a (very creepy looking) ‘Best Couple’s Costume’ award.

But reality star, Khloe really got people talking when she shared a bizarre video showing Tristan dancing in a hall along with the caption: ‘That’s daddy.’

OKAY, if that’s not the biggest baby clue we don’t know what is…

The revealing Snapchats come after Khloe’s mum, Kris Jenner appeared to confirm the rumours by saying she was ‘over the moon’ for her daughter.

Mum-of-six, Kris told Entertainment Tonight: ‘We love Tristan so much, and she’s so happy, and she’s been through so much.

‘Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American – that’s her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She’s really happy.’

And with youngest member of the brood, Kylie Jenner rumoured to be expecting with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and Kim Kardashian confirming a surrogate is carrying her baby with Kanye West – it’s an exciting time for the family.

We can’t WAIT to meet the little ones.