The reality star is 'devastated' by her loss

Khloe Kardashian, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has shared some very sad news with fans.

The TV star uploaded a moving post to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that her beloved dog Gabbana has passed away and shared a heartbeaking tribute to the much-loved pet.

‘Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away 💔😩,’ Khloe, 33, wrote. ‘She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times.

‘The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I’m forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I’ll remember you always! 🐾’

Keen to show the special bond between the pair, Khloe added a number of adorable pictures to her words.

The first sees the expectant star cradling the pooch while planting a kiss on her head and in another they’re seen hanging out together by a pool on a sun-drenched day.

In a third image, Khloe hangs out in a car with her late dog by her side.

Clearly saddened by Khloe’s devastating news, a number of followers paid tribute to Gabbana.

‘May your heart heal over the time it needs and not the time others expect. And may you be surrounded by the love you deserve during this time. ♡ love from my family to yours,’ said one.

Another one of her admirers opened about their own loss.

‘We lost our baby girl in April last year due to an aggressive mammary cancer. She was only 11 but we had her since she was 5 weeks old. I still cry over her almost every single day,’ they revealed.

‘It is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through my entire life. The pain is so intense. My heart goes out to you during your time of grief. Please know she will always be with you.’

It comes as Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson prepare to welcome their first child together, with the baby due in the spring.

We’re sending our love to Khloe at this very sad time.

