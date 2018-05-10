The NBA star has given an insight into family life...

Tristan Thompson has spoken out for the first time since Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl amid accusations he’d cheated on her.

The basketball player broke his silence on Uninterrupted’s Road Trippin podcast on Wednesday and revealed how newborn daughter True – who arrived last month – is getting on.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Khloe Kardashian gets emotional over supportive sisters following birth and Tristan Thompson drama

‘She’s doing good,’ Tristan, 27, explained during the candid interview. ‘Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s**ttin’. That’s all they do.’

Erm, thanks for that info Tristan!

Whilst Khloe, 33, has yet to share any photos of the little girl, her boyfriend has given an insight into what she looks like.

The NBA star says she has a ‘full head of hair’, green eyes and was born 21 inches long.

Tristan is also a father to son Prince from a previous relationship and spoke of the differences between having a son and a daughter.

‘Yeah, I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… With a boy, it’s just like, “Hey, man. You’ll be alright, man. Stop crying.”,’ he said.

‘But [with True], it’s like, “True, it’s gonna be OK. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!” It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.’

And when asked if he’s ‘done’ with having kids, Tristan hinted that things are okay with Khloe now when he revealed that he’d like to expand his brood.

‘Naw, I’m gonna keep going,’ the dad-of-two confessed. ‘I’ve got a couple more. I got a couple more left.’

Tristan didn’t mention his relationship with Khloe during the chat but it’s been reported that she’s staying by his side following the recent allegations about him.

In April a video appearing to show Tristan kissing a mystery woman emerged, said to have been filmed during a night out in New York a few days earlier.

It seemed to show Tristan getting cosy with a model – thought to be Lani Blair – before they appear to share a smooch.

There were also reports that Tristan was seen leaving the venue with the woman to go to Soho House before returning to his hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, another video appeared online – which was apparently filmed in October – where Tristan is seen kissing another mystery girl before her friend grabs his face and holds it against her cleavage.

Khloe has publicly kept quiet about it all but her family have hinted that they’re not happy with Tristan, with Kim Kardashian recently expressing her sympathy for her sister on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

‘Poor Khloe. Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f**ked up,’ she admitted. ‘We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are.’