Khloe is set to give birth any day

A video appearing to show Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson kissing a mystery woman has emerged – just days before Khloe is due to give birth.

The clip, said to have been filmed during a night out in New York last weekend, seems to show NBA player Tristan getting cosy with the unidentified brunette before they appear to share a smooch.

It’s also been reported that the 27-year-old was seen leaving the venue with the woman to go to Soho House before returning to his hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Meanwhile another video has appeared online – which was apparently filmed in October – where Tristan is seen kissing another mystery girl before her friend grabs his face and holds it against her cleavage.

Khloe, 33, would have been three months pregnant at the time this clip was allegedly captured.

The drama has really got fans talking on social media but Khloe Kardashian herself seems to be ignoring it all and focusing on the imminent arrival of her first child.

Earlier this week the reality star posted a photo of her and Tristan kissing while he holds her bump and she captioned the shot: ‘We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋’

Meanwhile Khloe also posted a message for her Twitter followers on Tuesday reading: ‘I love you guys!!!!’

The TV star confirmed her pregnancy back in December and paid tribute to boyfriend Tristan in her announcement post on Instagram.

‘Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen!’ she wrote. ‘Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!’

The couple started dating in September 2016 and Tristan welcomed a son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig three months later.