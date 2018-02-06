The couple have had a rocky few months...

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler might have had a tough time recently but Kieran has dropped a HUGE hint that things might be better between them with a sweet message.

The dad-of-two – who Katie claimed she would be divorcing back in August after accusing him of a year-long affair with the kids’ nanny – sent supportive words to his wife on Tuesday as she headed to Parliament in her battle to make online bullying an offence.

Kieran posted a photo of Katie, 39, and mum Amy at the discussion on Instagram Stories and wrote: ‘So proud. Good luck!!!! #HarveysLaw’

He also added an image of two hands holding a heart.

The post seems to dispel rumours that Kieran, 30, and Katie have split for good following a rocky few months since Kieran admitted to the affair, claims which nanny Nikki Brown has denied.

An insider told Now in December that the couple HADN’T split and were working through their problems.

However, Katie reportedly spent hers and Kieran’s fifth wedding anniversary last month with son Harvey rather than with her husband.

Katie has kept quiet about the exact status of their relationship, though has confessed that she still loves Kieran and hasn’t forced him out of their home.

Meanwhile the mum-of-five’s focus more recently has been on battling for Harvey following the success of her petition to make online abuse a criminal offence after he received cruel remarks on social media.

Katie posted a touching picture with her 15-year-old son – who suffers from multiple disabilities including partial sight loss, autism, ADHD and Prader-Willi syndrome – ahead of her trip to Parliament on Tuesday and wrote: ‘Thanks for everyone’s support we WILL make a change #HarveysLaw never underestimate the Pricey 💋’

Earlier in the day the glamour model mysteriously pulled out of a scheduled TV appearance on the Victoria Derbyshire show to discuss her campaign but did later speak to Sky News about what she’s hoping to achieve.

Good luck, Pricey!