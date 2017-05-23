Katie's hubby has given her a super sweet message

It seems as if no matter how hard they try, Katie Price and her husband Kieran Hayler cannot escape speculation about the state of their marriage.

Even so, they always manage to put on a brave face and ignore the naysayers – and for Katie’s birthday on Monday (22nd May), Kieran made sure to let the world know just how much he cares for his wife with a sweet photo collage.

Mum of five Katie turned 39 earlier this week. Along with her die-hard fans, Kieran took to social media to lead the way in wishing her well – and did so with a cute collage and message.

Happy birthday to my wife, soul mate and best friend!!! I love you. Xxx @officialkatieprice A post shared by Kieran Hayler (@officialkieranhayler) on May 22, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

With the post showing a selection of nine photos, taken while on holiday, lounging at home and on their wedding day, it is topped off with Kieran’s birthday greeting on top: ‘Happy birthday to my beautiful wife!!!!!! I Love You Baby.’

Ending his message of love, he then wrote as an accompanied caption:

‘Happy birthday to my wife, soul mate and best friend!!! I love you. Xxx’

D’awww – isn’t that sweet!

Fans of the couple commented on the post to commend Kieran for his words, and to wish Katie a happy birthday themselves:

‘Happy birthday Katie, your a fab family, and you can’t beat family love ever,’ one user wrote, while another stated: ‘What a lovely couple you are x’.

‘What great pics hope you both have a great day .. beautiful inside and out she certainly is @officialkieranhayler great family x’, reads another fan’s kind words – and we can barely put in better ourselves. Here’s hoping there are years of happiness to come for these two…