Kieran has weighed in on the drama

Katie Price recently sparked rumours she was getting close with music star, MC Harvey after sharing a VERY cheeky Instagram video.

But unsurprisingly, there’s one man who isn’t too happy about it – and that’s KP’s hubby Kieran Hayler.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

While 30-year-old Kieran isn’t exactly in his wife’s good books – after allegedly having an affair with the nanny – he’s now taken to Instagram to deny her rumoured new romance.

More: ‘Too young?’ Katie Price causes controversy by announcing son Junior is embarking on THIS venture

After So Solid Crew star MC Harvey called speculation ‘utter bullsh*t and disrespectful’, Kieran shared a shot of it on his Instagram Stories, captioning it: ‘Amen brother,’ along with a crying with laughter face.

It comes after Harvey interviewed Pricey for his YouTube channel Team Harvey – and the pair soon got very cheeky.

When 38-year-old Harvey noticed one of Katie’s hairless cats in the footage, he quipped: ‘Your cat is very scary by the way.’

Katie then joked: ‘He’s bald, just how we like ‘em. My pussy’s bald, do you like it? We like bald pussies don’t we?’

The stunned star – whose real name is Michael Harvey Jr – then burst out laughing at the glamour model’s innuendo, and obviously this got A LOT of people talking.

But Katie’s representatives were also quick to shoot down rumours, telling OK! Online: ‘They are just friends. They have been working on a project together hence the recent news. There is no truth in the claims at all.’

That settles that, then!

Meanwhile, Katie’s current relationship status is still causing confusion with fans following her recent troubles with Kieran.