After Katie Price reportedly called it quits with her third hubby last week, now Kieran Hayler has finally broken his silence on social media.

The former pair have faced a turbulent few months after KP allegedly caught Kieran cheating on her with their kids’ nanny Nikki Brown – following two previous affairs with her then-best-friends Jane Poutney and Chrissy Thomas back in 2014.

But on Friday it was reported that Pricey had finally called time on her five year marriage after ‘reverting back to her party-girl ways’.

And now 31-year-old Kieran – who is dad to mum-of-five Katie’s youngest children Jett, four, and Bunny, three – has posted a very cryptic message on his Instagram page.

The quote reads: ‘Remember there are 2 sides to every story and if you are not willing to listen to both sides don’t be so quick to make your judgement on what you have heard.’

A post shared by Kieran Hayler (@officialkieranhayler) on May 12, 2018 at 4:08pm PDT

The former strippers poignant words come after photos emerged of 39-year-old Katie’s bright pink Range Rover parked outside footballer Shane Duffy‘s house.

A source previously told The Sun that Kieran was ‘convinced’ the Loose Women star is already dating other people, revealing: ‘She has been out a lot and even stayed away overnight and grown close to a couple of new guys.’

They continued: ‘One of the people he suspects she is now close to is Brighton player Shane Duffy, but he isn’t sure if there are others too.’

👨‍👧‍👦🌎 A post shared by Kieran Hayler (@officialkieranhayler) on May 4, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

And it looks like Kieran’s fears could have come true as in photos obtained by The Sun, her very recognisable car seems to have been in the driveway of the footie ace’s pad.

An insider told the publication: ‘Kieran knows she likes sporty types, with her exes including Dwight Yorke and Danny Cipriani. But Shane is younger than him and he’s feeling pangs of envy.’

Just another day in the dramatic life of Pricey…

