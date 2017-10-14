Katie Price’s love-rat husband Kieran Hayler turns to journaling

When you have a wife like Katie Price who makes a living from releasing tell-all books and your infidelities are at the centre of her latest life chapter, it’d be a shame not to tell your side of the story, right?

Well, it seems Kieran Hayler is about to do just that. Last week, he shared a snap online of a journal with his initials K.H and captioned it with emojis of two open books, two pens and two closed books – suggesting that his memoirs will be published.

Following affairs with Katie Price’s pals Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas, this August, Kieran, 30, was accused of cheating again – this time with nanny Nikki Brown, who strongly denies the claims.

Now revealed last month that instead of getting rid of the love rat, Katie, 39, has taken him back. It’s been claimed journaling can have a positive long-term effect on those undergoing therapy – so with Kieran about to start treatment once again for sex addiction, it’s something the ex-stripper will undeniably benefit from.

In fact, Calum Best is a big champion of journaling – he even launched the business BestMe Life Journal after claiming that it helped him to achieve his life goals.

Should Kieran decide to turn author, he’s unlikely to struggle for tips – after all, Katie’s previous autobiographies have dished the dirt on all of her former flames, including Kieran’s infidelities.

We think a Kieran memoir on life with the Pricey has the makings of a bestseller…