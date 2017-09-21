Fed up of her marriage drama regarding cheating Keiran, Katie Price turns to former sex-addict Russell Brand for some curt advice

For Katie Price, married life seems to be as turbulent as your favourite soap-opera, it’s all drama, drama, DRAMA! And guess what? It doesn’t look like the waters are going to calm any time soon. Well, not if Russell Brand has anything to do with it!

Yup, just when you thought the whole cringe-situ of Keiran Hayler cheating AGAIN couldn’t get any worse, Katie goes on live TV and turns to Russell Brand for marriage advice! Yes, the guy who slept with around 1000 women. Uh-oh!

And while you may have thought former sex-addict Russell might have cut fellow self-confessed, sex addict Kieran some slack, you couldn’t be more wrong. He was firmly on Team Katie during his appearance on Loose Women, to the point where he told the mum-of-five to give her hubby the boot.

‘You say to Kieran, you’ve got to 100% surrender, you’ve got to 100% accept help and you no longer have the right to be in control of this situation after the way you’ve treated me and the way you’ve behaved, so you want to get yourself away, turn your life around and start making some changes,’ he said as the audience cheered and clapped.

‘So he needs to go.’

Russell’s curt advice to Katie, 39, came after she opened up about her latest marriage drama telling the audience that he was refusing to go to rehab for his sex addiction.

After years of being her beck-and-call boy, former stripper Kieran, who came clean about being addicted to sex back in 2014 when he cheated on Katie with her best friend, apparently put his foot down about going into a rehabilitation clinic for treatment.

Opening up to her Loose Women panelists, Katie revealed: ‘Like I’ve said to Kieran, everyone has said, “you need to go away for two months and sort yourself out, into the Priory or something”, he says, “I’m not going”.

‘And I’m like, “Why?”, and he’s like, “I’m not leaving you.” ‘

What a bloomin’ pickle, ay?!

Katie then asked: ‘And isn’t it true, I got him help the first time, he – or anyone – might go to get help and think they’re cured, and then they think, oh I don’t need to go again or see anyone because I feel better. But that’s not right – don’t you always have to tune in or see someone?

Russell agreed. ‘With an addict, they’ll always return to that behaviour unless they’re continually making choices to move away from it.

‘If he’s not working towards his recovery, he’s working towards his addiction. So I say yeah, get him away.’

But will she heed the advice of Mr Brand? After the news broke of his latest affair with the nanny, rumours have been flying about that Katie was about to join Celebs Go Dating and she confessed to signing up to the online dating app Huggle. She was THEN seen out partying with Keiran AND in bed with him. So we’re guessing only time will tell.

