The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star caused outrage after dressing up as late singer Aaliyah

After setting the internet alight AGAIN with her choice of Halloween costumes, Kim Kardashian has been forced to apologise after causing outrage while paying homage to one particular late singer.

The reality TV queen channelled some of her favourite musical icons during Halloween week – from Cher to Madonna – but it was her decision to dress-up as late R’n’B singer Aaliyah that caused shockwaves on social media.

Replicating Aaliyah’s entire head-to-toe outfit from her Try Again music video, Kim was accused of being insensitive, particularly because she is Armenian and Aaliyah was black.

But Kim has now issued an apology, saying that her outfit choice came from a place of ‘love and respect’.

‘Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone,’ she said on her website.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

‘When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.’

She added: ‘We don’t see colour in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect – it’s that simple!’

After showing off her costume on social media last weekend, Kim’s fans were quick to judge her for being ‘offensive’ by dressing up as the dead singer.

‘Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok…’ one follower told her on Twitter.

MORE: Kim Kardashian fans think they’ve spotted something RUDE in latest photo

While another said: ‘Yeah let’s just let all things pass under the rug, huh? Never said it was blackface, but you can’t tell me she didn’t add a lil extra tan.’

And another complained: ‘It’s offensive because babygirl is DEAD & you can’t pay hommage when you’re an Armenian just using her look as a costume. That’s the issue.

‘I’ve watched enough KUWTK to be able to “strongly assume” she never gave a s**t about Aaliyah or hip-hop/ and r&b culture in general,’ said another.

Aaliyah was just 22 and at the height of her career when she was killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas just after filming the music video for her upcoming single Rock The Boat.