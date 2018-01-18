Fans think Kim's just given the game away

Kim Kardashian has sent fans wild after posting a cryptic image which many think COULD give away her baby girl’s name.

The reality star welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate on Monday but has so far kept most of the details about the new addition to herself, barring an announcement about her birth.

However, Kim has sparked speculation that the tot may have a VERY unique name after sharing a close-up picture of the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram print.

The 37-year-old didn’t caption the post and it’s got many of her followers convinced that it means she’s called her daughter Louis or Vuitton – or indeed Louis Vuitton.

‘you gonna name her louis vuitton?’ one Instagram user asked, whilst another commented: ‘I’m sure she’s gonna name her baby Vuitton’

And one simply said of the image: ‘Its a hint on the baby’s name i know it’

Others speculated about other monikers the child could have which are associated with the print, such as something along the lines of LV, Elvie or – wait for it – Elle V.

Meanwhile some pondered whether the name could be something floral given the flower motifs in the Louis Vuitton pattern.

However many fans pointed out that this might be nothing at all to do with the new baby and wondered if it could be a hint at an upcoming collaboration.

There are just SO many possibilities here that it’s kind of making our heads hurt…

It all comes after Kim spoke of her joy following the arrival of her third child earlier this week.

‘Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,’ the TV star said in an announcement message.

‘We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

‘North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.’

Since the little one arrived Kim has received lots of sweet gifts from family and friends – including a heart-shaped bouquet of flowers from sister Kylie Jenner.

Becoming a mum of three hasn’t stopped Kim from getting on with things though and she revealed via Instagram Stories on Wednesday that she had managed to fit in a workout whilst the baby was sleeping.

We can’t wait to hear what Kim and Kanye have called their new addition!