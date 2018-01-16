The celeb pair had their child through a surrogate
After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally welcomed a baby girl. YAY!
The KUWTK stars’ surrogate gave birth on Monday to a healthy baby girl, with Kim taking to her official website to announce the news herself.
Gushing about her little new arrival, the 37-year-old wrote an adorable message thanking her surrogate for ‘making their dreams come true’.
‘We’re so in love’, she started the announcement.
‘January 15, 2018 12:47am 7lbs 6oz. Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.’
The reality queen continued: ‘We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.
‘North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.’
Before signing off: ‘Love, Kim Kardashian West.’ AW!
Kimye are already proud parents to four-year-old North and two-year-old Saint but have been eagerly awaiting the birth of their third child.
The brunette beauty has previously admitted how she attempted to carry her baby herself using an embryo, but it sadly failed.
Speaking in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians filmed before her surrogate had fallen pregnant, Kim admitted that she was concerned whether it would work given that her own attempt hadn’t been successful.
‘It’s really nerve-wracking because there’s only a 60 percent chance it [the embryo] will take,’ the 37-year-old told sister Khloe Kardashian.
‘I mean, I tried one and I lost it. So it’s just a chance.’
Kim has also opened up about the difficult process of choosing an ‘ideal’ surrogate, something she admits took a whole year.
‘Getting a surrogate and finding someone that you really trust really is so much more for difficult of a situation than you could really imagine,’ the reality star said.
‘You have to like make sure that their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psychological testing, and it was maybe a year before we finalised our current situation.’
Well, it looks like everything turned out for the best. Congrats again, guys!