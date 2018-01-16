The celeb pair had their child through a surrogate

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally welcomed a baby girl. YAY!

The KUWTK stars’ surrogate gave birth on Monday to a healthy baby girl, with Kim taking to her official website to announce the news herself.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Gushing about her little new arrival, the 37-year-old wrote an adorable message thanking her surrogate for ‘making their dreams come true’.

‘We’re so in love’, she started the announcement.



‘January 15, 2018 12:47am 7lbs 6oz. Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.’

More: Kim Kardashian fans react in hilarious way after she reveals her DESIGNER wheelie bins

The reality queen continued: ‘We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

‘North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.’

Before signing off: ‘Love, Kim Kardashian West.’ AW!



Kimye are already proud parents to four-year-old North and two-year-old Saint but have been eagerly awaiting the birth of their third child.