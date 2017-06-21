Kim's convinced that her pics were unfairly edited

All celebrities have their off days – or at least, those when they’re not looking as impossibly perfect as they might in a photoshoot.

Up until April earlier this year, however, it didn’t seem as if Kim Kardashian had any recent experience of looking less than perfect; yet, she shocked and delighted fans in equal measure when photos of her wearing a black thong on holiday showed her to have cellulite and wobbly bits – just like plenty of other women!

However, it doesn’t seem as if she was too happy about the images, which spread across the internet in a matter of hours – and has now denied that it’s her natural appearance, claiming that they were ‘Photoshopped’ and ‘sharpened’ to look ‘way worse’.

Reality TV superstar and businesswoman Kim appeared on The View on Tuesday (20th June) as part of her promotional run for new cosmetics line, KKW Beauty.

During the friendly panel chat, Kim opened up about her feelings about her body, and how she’s recently changed her diet and exercise routine in response to the photos – which many took to believe was her real body.

‘I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were photoshopping them and sharpening them,’ she began.

‘I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t worked out in about 12 weeks. I’d had two surgeries on my uterus. We documented that on the show.

‘But I was already not feeling like myself. And when people were like sharpening them and making them look way worse and then those were going around, I was like, “Okay, I’m going to get it together”.’

The mum-of-two then explained that she then began working out with a bodybuilder that she discovered on social media.

Kim’s claims that the beach photos were doctored against her are sure to shock plenty, who had accused her of deceiving the world with endless photos of a smooth, preened body up until then. She went on to reveal that the harsh words of others do occasionally get to her – but she has ‘thick skin’ to handle the cons of her fame:

‘I definitely have thick skin and this isn’t for everyone. I can see why people get hurt and are bothered by it.

‘I do break down at times. There are times when I’m just like, it’s not okay for people to say these awful things. For us to have these people that have all this keyboard courage to write the craziest things about you and to think that it’s okay, and it’s not okay.’

