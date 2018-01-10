We didn't expect this from the multi-millionaire

We’re all used to Kim Kardashian posting risque underwear shots on Instagram.

After more than 10 years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it’s become an almost daily occurrence.

But the star’s latest cheeky snap has definitely got her fans talking and not for the reason you’d expect.

The reality pro – who shares two children with hubby Kanye West – took to social media on Tuesday to promote a diet shake she’s been using.

But being Kim K, she just had to strip down to a white crop top and tiny thong for the incredible shot.

In the snap, the 37-year-old’s long blonde hair can be seen falling over her shoulder with those killer curves on full display.

And while none of us can deny how amazing her face/hair/bod is, some followers were left a little distracted by something else in the photo – the grubby, industrial kitchen she’s standing in…

With a couple of weird plastic mats on the floor and a smeared steel oven, it’s not exactly the luxury surroundings we imagine the Kardashians are used to.

And are those donuts or bread rolls laid out on the messy work top?

Either way, her 106 million followers weren’t overly impressed with the far-from-picturesque scenery, as one commented: ‘That kitchen looks grimie! How can you have your feet on the floor?’

‘I couldn’t finish reading what @kimkardashian was selling over the bleakness level of this kitchen,’ said another.

A third added: ‘Who wants to be barefoot in this kitchen?!’, while a fourth joked: ‘Are you in a prison kitchen?’

If you’ve managed to catch KUWTK at all, you’ll probably have noticed that Kim’s own kitchen is incredible and absolutely nothing like this confusing backdrop – so where on earth is she?

We’re none the wiser!