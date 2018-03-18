Baby Chicago has definitely taken after her mum

Kim Kardashian isn’t usually shy when it comes to sharing almost every aspect of her life on social media.

We don’t call her the queen of Instagram for nothing, y’know…

Despite providing her followers with a constant stream of selfies, the KUWTK star has kept the newest member of her brood fairly under wraps.

After welcoming baby Chicago back in January with husband Kanye West, 37-year-old Kimmy has only shared one filtered snap of her daughter.

But FINALLY the mum-of-three has treated us to a full, unedited shot of little Chi. And, of course she’s adorable.

Taking to Insta, Kim showed the eight-week-old baby looking up at the camera while wearing a pink onesie and a white bib.

‘Morning cutie’, she wrote next to the shot.

Morning cutie 💗 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

Since being posted a few hours ago, Chicago’s adorable little face has already racked up more than 4.5 million likes and attracted over 41k comments.

‘She looks just like you’, wrote one fan.

While another agreed: ‘She’s so beautiful kim. Looks like you omgg so adorable’, and a third added: ‘OMG she’s so cute! Just like mamma.’

Previously, baby Chi – who was born on January 15 via surrogate – made her debut in Kylie Jenner‘s birth reveal video dedicated to her own daughter Stormi, who she welcomed earlier this month.

In the video, 20-year-old Kylie can be seen cradling little Chicago, as she said: ‘She looks completely different. She’s so little.’

Since then, reality star Kim – who is also mum to North, 4, and Saint, 2 – has also treated fans to a glimpse of her youngest, but made sure she was mostly covered by a Snapchat filter.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Kim announced the birth of her third with a statement on her blog back in January which read: ‘Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.

‘We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.’

AW! Keep the pics coming, Kimmy.