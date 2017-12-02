Why Kim Kardashian won’t be at the birth of her third baby

As she clashes with her surrogate, Kim will miss the birth of her own child

For most pregnant women, the last thing on their mind is making sure their outfits are on trend – but then again, most are not carrying the unborn child of Kim Kardashian.

And while Kim, 37, is excited about becoming a mother for the third time, she was horrified when her surrogate was pictured wearing what looked like clothes from Walmart.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Cheeky! Lady Gaga drives fans WILD as she flashes cleavage and curvy bum in thong bikini

A source close to the reality TV star said, ‘Kim couldn’t contain her disgust over seeing her surrogate in a tank top and sweatpants in public.

She contacted the surrogate to ask why she hadn’t chosen an outfit from the £600,000 designer wardrobe given to her by Kim and Kanye. Kim appreciates that the priority is to make sure her surrogate feels calm and comfortable, but she and Kanye are a brand – and so high-end fashion has to be maintained.’

During Kim’s pregnancies, the mother-of-two constantly looked red carpet ready. When pregnant in 2015 with Saint, she explained, ‘I know what I like. Plus, I am confident and not trying to hide my bump. I actually want to accentuate it!’

And now it looks as though tensions are likely to get even worse, as the surrogate has asked for Kim and Kanye not to attend the delivery room.

Another source said, ‘Kim’s surrogate has insisted that the birth will be in a San Diego hospital where she has previously had successful deliveries. The hospital staff are not used to the celebrity circus that Kim has brought to her previous births at Cedars-Sinai, near Beverly Hills, and they have requested that Kim and Kanye stay away!

‘Kim is livid, but the surrogate fears that all the security will make her so stressed out, it could affect her health and the health of the unborn baby.’