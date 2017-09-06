The reality star has done it again...

Kim Kardashian isn’t exactly shy when it comes to baring all – but the reality star has well and truly outdone herself this week.

Almost two years after THAT infamous full-frontal Paper magazine shoot, the 36-year-old has got NAKED once yet again for a new book – and this time she’s climbing a tree.

Teaming up with fashion photographers to the stars Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for their new book, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star took to Instagram to tease her spread in the publication.

Read: All the Latest TV news

The black and white snap sees a naked Kardashian climbing in a tree wearing only a pair of boots, with her modesty covered by two small black stars.

Sharing the photo with her 103million followers, she wrote: ‘So honoured to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out Sept 7.’

So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Obviously the post sent the entire Internet into meltdown with the mum-of-two racking up more than a million likes in a matter of hours.

More: Fans spot something VERY odd about Kim Kardashian’s latest sexy bikini selfie

Comments from Kim’s fans included: ‘this is the most amazing photo’, ‘OMG Goals’, and ‘Crashing internet again going to the top wen you though it’s already the top!’.

And it didn’t take long for the brunette beauty to turn into a hilarious Twitter meme yet again…

The amazing photo comes after Kim recently opened up about posing naked in the past, saying stripping down makes her feel ‘confident’.

‘If doing sexy shoots makes me feel confident, then I’m okay with it,’ she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

‘That might not be appropriate for some people, and there’s a time and a place.

‘There’s certain things I’ll show my kids and certain things I won’t show my kids. But generally, I am okay with it. In moderation.’

Good on you Kim, keep doing you!