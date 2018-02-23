Aww, we just want to give Kim a big hug after this

It’s the end of the week, we’re all tired and it’s bloomin’ cold. But there’s one lady we think needs a big ol’ cuddle and that’s Kim Kardashian.

The mum-of-three took to Instagram to pay an adorable tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian, on what would have been his 74th birthday.

Posting a throwback shot of her papa-bear, the 37-year-old wrote, ‘Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad! Miss you so bad. I ordered your favorite Ralph’s cake to celebrate! Love you forever!’ [sic]

Check it out…

We’re not sure about that cake TBH, but look how fun and happy he looks.

Sadly, Robert passed away when Kim was just 22-years old. Her sister Kourtney was 24, Khloe was 19 and their brother, Rob, was 16-years-old.

Kim wasn’t the only one thinking of her dad on his special day.

Kourtney, 38, also took to social media to post an INCREDIBLE throwback of her and Kim. LOOK. AT.THA. DRESS!!

The late Robert, a businessman and attorney, became a household name when he helped defend friend O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial. Robert was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in July 2003, and died less than eight weeks later, at age 59, on Sept. 30, 2003.

Over the years, the famous family has often taken to social media to honour the late patriarch with sweet tributes. Last year, Kris Jenner shared a family photo and dedicated a heartfelt post to her late ex-husband, writing, ‘There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss you.’

‘Forever grateful for the love you gave, the lessons you taught the kids, and the memories we shared,” she continued. “Missing you always. I am so blessed to have had you in my life and I cherish every single memory. I love you. Happy birthday Robert. #family #love #memories.

Aww.