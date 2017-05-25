Kimye (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) are back and more in love than ever before! Hurray!

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Kardashian-Wests out and about together, especially since Kim Kardashian unexpectedly turned up at The Met Ball by herself. So we were very happy to see the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posting a gushing tribute to husband Kanye West for their third wedding anniversary yesterday.

The 36-year-old hit Instagram with a loving picture of the happy couple holding hands and smiling, simply captioned ‘3 down, a lifetime to go…❤’

3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

But it didn’t stop there, the reality star also decided to publish rather a lot of behind the scenes photos on her website from their wedding day in Florence, Italy three years ago.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The shots included one of her getting fitted for her beautiful wedding dress, another of her in her dress carrying a then-11-month-old daughter North West, looking very cute and dressed in a flower girl outfit. Plus one that shows two assistants lifting her gorgeous lace veil as Kim takes a photo on her phone.

She also posted a photo of her and Kanye kissing at a pre-wedding dinner along with the words, “HAPPY THREE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY BABE! THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST HUSBAND AND FATHER. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” Awww, you guys!

Fans will be glad to see that the couple are back to their loved up best after Kanye has noticeably out of the limelight for a while.

Following his recent solo trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where it later emerged he was working on his new album, fans were concerned for the state of the couple’s marriage.

But the main man was spotted recently on a family visit to Disneyland with Kim, where the couple enjoyed some time with their eldest daughter North, plus some family friends, and Kanye looking happy and relaxed as he enjoyed several rides.

Well, we all know that life is a roller coaster fella, but sometimes you’ve just gotta ride it!