Kim's given the game away about baby number three!

The excitement is mounting for Kim Kardashian as she prepares to welcome baby number three – so much so that she’s gone and accidentally let slip the sex of the new arrival!

Kim revealed during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ TV show on Monday that she’d thrown a shower over the weekend for the benefit of daughter North and mentioned during the story that the latest addition to the family will be a little GIRL.

The 37-year-old – who is expecting the tot via a surrogate – explained: ‘I thought I really do want to have a baby shower, because I want her to feel that something’s coming, and for her to really understand it.

‘So people brought toys and gifts, and she was opening them all up the next day and she said: “Mom, you know since baby sister is not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room, and I’ll play with them and make sure they are all okay for baby sister.”’

This prompted a smiling Ellen to reply: ‘She’s a toy tester… and you just told us it’s a girl.’

Whoops! After realising her error, Kim was happy to confirm that she’s got another daughter on the way, who will be a sibling to North, 4, and her brother Saint, nearly 2.

She also admitted that Nori is ‘really excited’ to have a girl on the way but is still taking some convincing over having a boy around since Saint was born.

Kim and husband Kanye West opted to use a surrogate for this child as Kim previously suffered some worrying health complications during her pregnancies.

However, the reality star has admitted that the process hasn’t been as plain sailing as she’d thought it would be.

‘You know, it is really different,’ Kim tells Entertainment Tonight. ‘Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong.

‘I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still …

‘Knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.’

It’s thought that Kim and Kanye’s new arrival is due in December or January.