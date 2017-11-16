Poor Kimmy...

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to causing an online stir – she’s pretty much the queen of social media, after all.

But the reality star’s latest venture has got people talking for all the wrong reasons after she debuted her new crystal-themed perfume this week.

Taking to Instagram to give her fragrance another promotional push, Kim shared a photo of the pink bottle lying on a bed of crystals, along with the caption: ‘Tomorrow my new perfume launches on kkwfragrance.com’.

Unfortunately, while many fans can’t wait to get their hands on a bottle of Crystal Gardenia Citrus, a few noticed the product looks like something a little more X-rated…

Tomorrow my new perfume launches on kkwfragrance.com #CrystalGardeniaCitrus #garednia #pinkjasmine #orangeoil #purplepassionfruit #rose A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:58am PST

And her amused fans couldn’t WAIT to point out the awkward resemblance, as one said: ‘I can’t be the only one who thinks Kim Kardashian’s new fragrance looks like a sex toy? #kkwfragrance’.

‘Kim Kardashian why does everything you make look like a dildo? Your make up brushes and now the perfume bottles’, said another.



While a third added: ‘Kim Kardashian’s perfume looks like a goddam crystal dildo and I am here for it.’

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Kim caused a social media storm for a whole other reason earlier this week when she accidentally let slip the sex of the new arrival!

The KUWTK star – who’s expecting her third baby with husband, Kanye West via surrogate – revealed during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ TV show on Monday that she’s having a little GIRL.

While explaining she threw a baby shower over the weekend for the benefit of daughter North, Kim said: ‘I thought I really do want to have a baby shower, because I want her to feel that something’s coming, and for her to really understand it.