We've seen Kim Kardashian naked more times than we've seen ourselves naked...

If there’s one thing Kim Kardashian does well, it’s take an incredible selfie. Duh, she’s not called the selfie queen for nothing.

And while it’s been a busy few years for Kim K – what with her wedding to Kanye West in back in 2014 and then welcoming adorable kids North, four, Saint, two, and their newborn – the star always makes time to slip into something seriously sexy and show off that famous figure.

Which is why none of us were surprised when the mum-of-three shared yet another Kim Kardashian naked pic special to Instagram just days after welcoming her third child via a surrogate.

Yup, the 37-year-old uploaded a pic taken by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott which even needed censoring before it was allowed online.

In the risque picture, Kim can be seen laying on a bed with her boobs on full display and arms above her head, with just a small duvet to cover her lower half.

She simply wrote next to the snap: ‘Night cap’. Erm… wow!

Night Cap A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

Obviously, the KUWTK star’s 106 million Insta followers couldn’t handle the incredible shot and soon the comments bar was full of messages along the lines of ‘oh my god’. We feel you, guys…

So, in honour of maybe Kim’s raciest photo yet, let’s take a look back at her sexiest shots of all time!