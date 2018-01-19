We've seen Kim Kardashian naked more times than we've seen ourselves naked...
If there’s one thing
Duh, she's not called the selfie queen for nothing.
And while it’s been a busy few years for Kim K – what with her wedding to
Kanye West in back in 2014 and then welcoming adorable kids North, four, Saint, two, and their newborn – the star always makes time to slip into something seriously sexy and show off that famous figure.
Which is why none of us were surprised when the mum-of-three shared yet another Kim Kardashian naked pic special to Instagram just days after welcoming her third child via a surrogate.
Yup, the 37-year-old uploaded a pic taken by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott which even needed censoring before it was allowed online.
In the risque picture, Kim can be seen laying on a bed with her boobs on full display and arms above her head, with just a small duvet to cover her lower half.
She simply wrote next to the snap: ‘Night cap’. Erm… wow!
Obviously, the
KUWTK star’s 106 million Insta followers couldn’t handle the incredible shot and soon the comments bar was full of messages along the lines of ‘oh my god’. We feel you, guys…
So, in honour of maybe Kim’s raciest photo yet, let’s take a look back at her sexiest shots of all time!
Kim Kardashian
Starting 2018 off with a bang, Kim shared this very racy bedroom snap.
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
What better way to launch your own highlighter range than to roll around in some glitter naked?
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Kim K spent summer of 2017 looking absolutely flawless on the beach.
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Who needs trousers anyway?
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Here’s Kim, casually climbing a tree in nothing but a pair of boots back in September 2017.
Kim Kardashian
When the KUWTK star and her sis Kylie Jenner took a trip to Costa Rica in Feb 2017, Kim opted for this subtle dress…
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Wow! How amazing does the mum-of-three look in this shiny leotard?
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
It’s impossible to go on holiday and not stop for a quick swimsuit selfie, right?
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Or maybe two swimsuit selfies…
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Don’t let the nude colour fool you, Kim actually does have underwear on in this sexy snap.
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
We have no words for this incredible photo of Kim Kardashian naked…
Kim Kardashian
The reality star left very little to the imagination in this cheeky mirror shot.
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Kim K definitely knows how to get the best lighting…
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
There’s nothing this star loves more than getting into her bikini and giving her best pout.
Kim Kardashian
Kim looked incred in this very plunging top back in April 2015.
Kim Kardashian
And obviously, we couldn’t go without mentioning the time Kim actually broke the internet with her Paper cover back in November 2014.
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Yet another bikini snap from our selfie queen – this time from back in August 2014.
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
This sexy snap is giving us serious holiday blues rn.
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
We’re not the only ones who take toilet mirror selfies, then…
Credit: Instagram
Kim Kardashian
And here’s a throwback to Kim looking absolutely amazing for her Playboy cover shoot back in December 2007.
Credit: Instagram