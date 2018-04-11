Awkward!

Heavily pregnant Khloe Kardashian has faced a tough time this week following reports that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson kissed another woman.

But as the drama continues to unfold, it’s Kloe’s sister Kim Kardashian who’s come under fire after she shared a red hot bikini pic amid her sister’s relationship woes. Eeek!

The mum-of-three is currently holidaying in Turks and Caicos with sister Kourtney – while Khloe is back in Cleveland, Ohio – and her latest snap from the luxury getaway has not gone down well with followers.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

In the sexy picture, Kim, Kourtney and their best pal and beauty guru Kristen Noel Crawley can be seen hanging off a golf buggy in almost matching bikinis.

More: Kim Kardashian shares first adorable family photo with her three children – but fans are distracted by THIS

‘Ride or die’, she wrote next to the snap of the trio living their best lives on the exotic island.

Ride Or Die A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 11, 2018 at 5:48am PDT

Before following it up with another sexy shot…

Okuuuuurrrr A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 11, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

But while a load of comments flooded in telling the ladies how amazing they look, some fans were left concerned about Khloe at home alone.

‘Is Khloe doing any better today?’, Perez Hilton (unsubtly) commented.

While another person said: ‘Just confused on why your posting while KoKo is at home’.

And a third person said: ‘Y’all need to be riding and dying for Khloé right now’.

The social media backlash comes after a video appearing to show Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan kissing another woman emerged online – just days before the KUWTK star is due to give birth.

In the clip – said to have been filmed during a night out in New York last weekend – NBA player Tristan appears to be getting cosy with a woman (believed to be model Lani Blair), before they seem to share smooch.

It’s also been reported that the 27-year-old was seen leaving the venue with Lani to go to Soho House before returning to his hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, another video has appeared online – which was apparently filmed in October – where Tristan is seen kissing another mystery girl before her friend grabs his face and holds it against her cleavage.

Khloe is yet to comment on all the drama, but we reckon it’s only a matter of time…