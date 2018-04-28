Kim revealed sister Khloe is doing the ‘best she can’

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on allegations that Tristan Thompson cheated on her sister Khloe – just days before she gave birth to their daughter True.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim finally opened up about what her sister has been going through since various videos surfaced earlier this month allegedly showing NBA star Tristan cheating with multiple women.

Kim said: ‘Poor Khloe. Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f**ked up.

‘We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are.’

She added: ‘You know she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over.’

In the interview, which is believed to have been filmed a week ago, Kim said she was choosing her words carefully in case True ever reads what she said.

She explained: ‘I made this rule with my brother [Rob, following his break up with Blac Chyna that] if there’s a baby involved I’m gonna keep it cute and keep classy and not talk too negative.

‘Because one day True’s gonna see this and it’s just so messed up.’

Earlier this month a video appearing to show Tristan kissing a mystery woman emerged, said to have been filmed during a night out in New York a few days earlier.

It seemed to show Tristan getting cosy with a model – thought to be Lani Blair – before they appear to share a smooch.

There were also reports that Tristan was seen leaving the venue with the woman to go to Soho House before returning to his hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, another video appeared online – which was apparently filmed in October – where Tristan is seen kissing another mystery girl before her friend grabs his face and holds it against her cleavage.

Khloe has kept silent about the allegations but spoke out to confirm the birth of the couple’s baby girl on April 12.

‘Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,’ she told her Instagram followers. ‘Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!’