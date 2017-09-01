Did you spot it?

We couldn’t even begin to guess how many selfies Kim Kardashian has saved on her phone.

But judging by the number of pics this social media Queen posts on Instagram a day – we’re thinking it’s A LOT.

However the 36-year-old’s latest Insta post had her 102million followers VERY confused after as she shared a picture of herself in a nude bikini lounging on a sunbed with the caption: ‘It’s really hot today’.

Sounds pretty typical Kim K, right?

It's really hot today A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

But while there’s no denying the reality star come business woman looks smoking hot, fans were quick to point out the picture is actually over three years old and was first shared back in July 2014 with the caption: ‘Last day to get my tan in…’

Take a look for yourselves:

Last day to get my tan in… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 24, 2014 at 2:24pm PDT

The new picture may have been edited to focus more on Kim’s flawless bod with the sea completely cropped out, but there’s no denying it’s the same pic, right?

Obviously it didn’t take the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s eagle-eyed fans long to notice, with one writing: ‘Isn’t this pic from 2014 Kim?’.

Another added: ‘This pic is from 2014 still cute doe’, and a third replied: ‘This is from 2014…’

Although some fans didn’t seem to care that the pic was a throwback with one hitting back: ‘Wow! Who cares if it’s an older picture, let her do her thing and stop criticizing her for every little thing she does. She’s human just like the rest of you!’

Kim’s latest bikini post comes after she insisted she won’t stop doing sexy photoshoots just because she’s a mum, telling Arabia’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine: ‘At the end of the day I still have to be me.

‘If doing sexy shoots makes me feel confident, then I’m okay with it.

Kanye West‘s wife added: ‘That might not be appropriate for some people, and there’s a time and a place. There’s certain things I’ll show my kids and certain things I won’t show my kids. But generally I am okay with it. In moderation.’

You do you, Kim!