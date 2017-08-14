The TV star was pulled over just before midday on Saturday

Sky Sports News presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been charged with drink-driving after she was stopped by police at 11:30am while reportedly on the way to pick up her kids.

According to The Sun the 41-year-old was pulled over on Saturday morning after she was spotted ‘driving erratically’.

Thames Valley Police later confirmed that the TV star had been charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, with a spokesperson saying: ‘Kirsty Gallacher, aged 41, was charged last night [Saturday] with one count of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the legal limit.

‘She has been released on bail to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on September 4.’

The presenter was said to have been on her way from her home in Surrey to pick up her two sons, Oscar, nine, and Jude, six, from ex-husband and former England rugby union star Paul Sampson.

A source told The Sun: ‘Kirsty is incredibly upset. She spent several hours in police custody on Saturday after she was arrested, which was a horrible experience.

‘Her friends and family weren’t able to talk to her, so they had no idea exactly what had happened, though they had learned why she was arrested.’

The insider added: ‘She is now back at home but is still recovering from the shock.

‘And she is, of course, very worried about what the consequences of this might be.’

Hours before her arrest in Eton, Kirsty had posted a snap on Instagram of herself enjoying a night out with pals at the Winning Post pub in nearby Winkfield.

On Friday at 6pm, Kirsty – who starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 – had also appeared on Sky Sports News alongside co-host Jim White for a show previewing the start of the football season.

A spokesman for Miss Gallacher told the Daily Mail: ‘Kirsty and her family will not be making any further comment at this time.’