The reality star clearly isn't feeling shy...

Kourtney Kardashian has given sister Kim a run for her money by showcasing her VERY pert bum in a racy new photo.

The mum-of-three posed with her tush on display in a tiny thong bikini whilst soaking up the sun on Wednesday during a trip to Mexico and it’s got her fans going wild.

In the snap Kourtney, 38, is seen enjoying a snack of chips and guacamole dip as she reclines on a bed.

‘guac is extra,’ the reality star captioned the picture.

guac is extra A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

The revealing shot has already racked up over 1,700,000 likes (that’s A LOT) and Kourt’s followers have had plenty to stay about it in the comments.

‘Well DAMN,’ one simply remarked, whilst another wrote: ‘By far the hottest Kardashian… just sayin’

And one added: ‘This is actually amazing 😻😻😻’

Not everyone was a fan of Kourtney’s daring photo though, with one Instagram user writing: ‘Your better then this! Your a mom & talented & deeply spiritual person. More then just another ass & body’

Meanwhile one said: ‘Dear lawwwd.. save some for imagination #modestyisgorgeous’

Kourtney is enjoying her holiday with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who she’s been dating for the past year.

It’s thought that Kourt’s three children from her relationship with Scott Disick – Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3 – didn’t accompany them on the vacation.

The star’s booty picture isn’t the only holiday snap she’s shared so far as she also posed in a white swimsuit whilst chilling out beside a pool earlier in the week.

‘it’s the simple things,’ she captioned the image.

it’s the simple things A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:56am PST

Kourtney’s serious expression in the photo caused sister Khloe to poke fun at her though, with the younger sibling commenting: ‘Smile woman! You’re on vacation’

‘you’re on candid camera,’ Kourtney quipped in response.

LOLs. There’s clearly a lot of love between the sisters really though, with Kourt and Khloe joining siblings Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner for a group Calvin Klein photoshoot which was revealed earlier this week.