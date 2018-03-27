Kylie Jenner stuns fans with new ‘yummy mummy’ makeover after admitting she’s desperate for pre baby body

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to Stormi a month and a half ago

TAGS:

Kylie Jenner has been keeping her hair natural since giving birth to daughter Stormi back in February.

But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has now stunned fans with a whole new look.

The 20-year-old has ditched her short dark ‘mum bob’ and gone fully blonde, glossy and long.

Sharing a picture of her new do on Instagram, wrapped in a sheet, she wrote: ‘I think i was meant to be blonde.

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Kylie’s fans were wowed by her new look, with one saying: ‘How can someone look so good?

Another added: ‘Pretty in blonde.’

A third shared: ‘Very hot’.

Kylie’s hair reveal comes just one day after she confessed she’s pining for her pre baby body.

summer goals 😏 #tb

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

She shared a black and white picture of herself in a bikini from before she was pregnant, and wrote: ‘Summer goals #tb‘.

Is Kylie about to do a Kim Kardashian and bounce back to her pre baby body very quickly?

Kylie was recently forced to make a quick change on Instagram after fans called her out for a pretty awkward caption.

The reality star revealed on Monday that she was off to collect her new Ferrari – worth around £1.2million – which she reportedly received as a ‘push present’ following the birth of  Stormi.

Like mum, like daughter! Kylie Jenner pouts for very first selfies with baby Stormi

However, Kylie caused a stir when she uploaded a photo of the vehicle and wrote:‘Picking up my main girl.’

This sparked a backlash from many fans who argued that this caption would surely be more suited to Stormi.

‘What about your baby?’ one asked – awks.

It appears that Kylie, 20, took notice of the remarks as she altered the words within half an hour, this time writing: ‘Picking up my new bitch.’

picking up my new bitch

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

This still managed to cause some controversy though, with one follower commenting: ‘You kiss your baby with that mouth?’

Others had questions about how baby friendly Kylie’s swish new motor is.

 ‘How’s she gonna fit a car seat and pram in here?!’ one posted, whilst another said: ‘But where’s the baby gonna sit tho. ‘

Good question, but somehow we can’t imagine that Kylie or boyfriend Travis Scott will be using this particular car to ferry their daughter around in…