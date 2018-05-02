Is it summer yet?

Kylie Jenner has gone all out for her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott‘s 26th birthday as the pair have jetted off on a romantic break to Turks and Caicos. Nope, not jealous one bit.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her rapper beau have been celebrating in decadent style along with adorable baby Stormi Webster.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And obviously, queen of Insta Kylie has been sharing a load of pictures from their luxurious stay.

In one snap, the loved-up pair can be seen cuddling up on a yacht (standard) as they sail through the crystal-clear waters.

‘Birthday behavior’, the 20-year-old captioned the snap, which sees her raising her middle finger at the camera.

birthday behavior A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

The couple are reportedly staying at the five-star Amanyara hotel which features suites with private pools and is set on over half a mile of white-sand beaches.

And clearly these two are enjoying their picturesque surroundings, as another romantic photo sees the makeup mogul with her arms draped around Travis in front of a beach sunset.

Kylie captioned the Instagram photo with a present emoji—hinting that the trip was just one of his many birthday presents.

🎁 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

And obviously Kylie just couldn’t help but share a quick snap showing off her incred body – despite only giving birth to little Stormi in February.

With her bum to the camera, the youngest Kardashian sister can be seen smiling from inside the boat as she holds her phone across her face to block out the sun.

MIA A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 8:05pm PDT

Meanwhile, another couples photo sees Kylie and Travis walking along an idyllic beach with another yacht in the background. We’re still not jealous, promise.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

But despite living it up on their exotic break, the doting parents haven’t forgot about little Stormi, as Kylie also took to Insta with a sweet snap of her daughter.

In the photo the adorable tot can be seen looking up at the camera sleepily in a sweet orange outfit.

‘My pretty girl is 3 months old today’, Kylie wrote next to the photo.

Travis turned 26 on April 30, but Kylie started the celebrations a little early and over the weekend she actually rented out a whole theme park in LA.

Yup, the likes of Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all joined Travis at Six Flags Magic Mountain for the most elaborate birthday surprise ever.

An amazing holiday and a theme park? Kind of puts us to shame…