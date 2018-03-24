And it looks like she already knows how to work her angles...

It was inevitable that Kylie Jenner‘s offspring were going to love having their photo taken. With the queen of Instagram as their mum, how could they not?

And it looks like the KUWTK star’s newborn is already working on her best pout as Kylie has shared her very first selfies of baby Stormi – and prepare for some serious cuteness.

Taking to her Insta account on Friday, 20-year-old Kylie posted three black and white photos back to back which see her laying down with her first child.

Pouting for the camera, the mum and daughter duo cosied up to each other in the sweet family snaps as seven week old Stormi sports a light grey zip up jacket.

Meanwhile, Kylie is looking as glamorous as ever in a full face of make-up along with a gold necklace that reads ‘baby girl’ and a diamond eternity ring on her wedding finger.

‘Stormiiiiiii’, the reality star wrote next to the series of snaps.

stormiiiiiiiii🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

And Kylie’s 106 million followers were quick to gush over the snap – which racked up an impressive 1.5million likes in a matter of hours.

‘Your baby is so cute and pretty like u’, commented one, while a second wrote: ‘ahhhhh cuties 😍’.

And a third added: ‘Adorable Kylie! She looks just like you’.

Although this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kylie and BF Travis Scott‘s little one, as we caught a glimpse of the tot in the arms of her mum earlier this month, and were treated to THIS adorable full face shot just a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Kyls took a well deserved break from looking after her tot to enjoy a night out with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as BFF Jordyn Woods this week.

The mum-of-one looked fierce in a black and white oversize blazer, black mini dress and over-the-knee boots as she struck a casual pose next to her sisters for this snap.

little dinner party A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 22, 2018 at 11:26pm PDT

Killin’ it ladies…