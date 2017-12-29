Has Kylie Jenner given birth? Fans think they’ve worked out that the star has already had the baby – and THIS is how they know

There’s been a lot of pregnancy in the Kardashian-Jenner family – and fans reckon that Kylie might already be a secret mum
Kylie Jenner fans love a conspiracy theory – especially when it revolves around her pregnancy.
They reckon the star, 20 – who is still yet to confirm or deny that she’s actually pregnant – has actually already secretly given birth.
Fans have taken to social media after scouring this year’s Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards (a yearly tradition that we look forward to – bless you, Kris Jenner!) and there’s one very obvious thing missing.
Kylie.
While Kylie shunned taking part in the cards, eagle-eye fans have spotted that the majority the family in the cards, including North West, Kris and Kourtney, are distracted by something off-camera – and they believe that it’s Kylie and her new baby.
Unless it’s something as interesting to the family, like Santa arriving with a job lot of Hermes bags…
But fans think that it’s Kylie and her new baby that are just out of shot.
Excitable fans tweeted:
The theory comes after a video was shared online of Kylie dancing at the Golden Globes back in January in a silver dress – with what appears to be a baby bump.
If Kylie had been noticeably pregnant then, then that means her baby would have been born months ago – and that she’s now in hiding, ready to reveal her new baby – when the time is right for her.
With the star in hiding – and choosing not to appear in this year’s family Christmas card – fans think they’ve solved the mystery once and for all…