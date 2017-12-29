Has Kylie Jenner given birth? Fans think they’ve worked out that the star has already had the baby – and THIS is how they know

There’s been a lot of pregnancy in the Kardashian-Jenner family – and fans reckon that Kylie might already be a secret mum

Kylie Jenner fans love a conspiracy theory – especially when it revolves around her pregnancy.

They reckon the star, 20 – who is still yet to confirm or deny that she’s actually pregnant – has actually already secretly given birth.

Fans have taken to social media after scouring this year’s Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards (a yearly tradition that we look forward to – bless you, Kris Jenner!) and there’s one very obvious thing missing.

Kylie.

DAY 24 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 24, 2017 at 8:34am PST

While Kylie shunned taking part in the cards, eagle-eye fans have spotted that the majority the family in the cards, including North West, Kris and Kourtney, are distracted by something off-camera – and they believe that it’s Kylie and her new baby.

Unless it’s something as interesting to the family, like Santa arriving with a job lot of Hermes bags…

But fans think that it’s Kylie and her new baby that are just out of shot.

Excitable fans tweeted:

The theory comes after a video was shared online of Kylie dancing at the Golden Globes back in January in a silver dress – with what appears to be a baby bump.

If Kylie had been noticeably pregnant then, then that means her baby would have been born months ago – and that she’s now in hiding, ready to reveal her new baby – when the time is right for her.

With the star in hiding – and choosing not to appear in this year’s family Christmas card – fans think they’ve solved the mystery once and for all…