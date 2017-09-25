The rumour mill has gone into overdrive with this

Kylie Jenner has had everyone talking since reports emerged suggesting she could be pregnant and now she’s added to the confusion with a new Instagram post.

The reality star baffled fans when she shared a snap with fans over the weekend which shows her lifting part of her top to expose her stomach as she stands beside her BFF Jordyn Woods – and made no reference to the baby rumours in her caption.

‘yesterday was cute,’ Kylie, 20, wrote alongside the photo. ‘hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..’

In the shot Kylie and Jordyn have their arms around each other as they meet a giraffe but it was Kylie’s tum that got everyone talking.

Many fans wondered if she was trying to suggest something about the speculation that she’s expecting a baby with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott by flashing her midriff, with one commenting: ‘like I feel like that’s her purpose is making a point but I’m not convinced lol’

Meanwhile some were simply left confused by the apparent lack of a ‘bump’.

‘Where’s the bump tho???’ one asked, whilst another said: ‘are you pregnant or not, cuz if you are HOW IN THE WORLD DO U LOOK LIKE THAT!!!! whatttt’

And one simply posted: ‘Wait is she actually pregnant’

Others speculated whether the picture could actually be an old snap and may not represent what Kylie looks like at the moment.

Kylie had heightened the confusion even more earlier by posting a shot of herself and some friends wearing dressing gowns, and in the snap she seems to be hiding her stomach by posing at the edge.

It comes after shock reports emerged on Friday claiming that the youngest Kardashian sibling is four months’ pregnant, with TMZ alleging that she ‘began telling friends earlier this month’.

So is there another member of the clan on the way? We’ll have to wait and see…