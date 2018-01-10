Could a long-awaited announcement finally be on the way?

After months of speculation, Kylie Jenner has got fans convinced that she’s FINALLY about to announce that she’s pregnant following a teaser clip of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

A trailer has been released ahead of a two-night special of the show which promises lots of ‘surprises’ and some pretty huge news…

The narrator teasingly tells us: ’When it comes to making announcements, the family’s got news so big we need Sunday and Monday just to cover it.’

At one point in the clip Kylie, 20, is seen FaceTiming mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian before they all appear shocked and excited.

Kourtney is then seen saying: ‘Oh my God!’

So is this the moment that Kylie confirms she’s expecting? Many fans definitely think so!

‘a 2 night special to announce big news on kuwtk???? KYLIE IS SO FREAKING PREGNANT!!!!!’ one viewer tweeted, while another said: ‘Kylie Jenner is confirming her pregnancy this weekend on KUWTK, I’m calling it.’

And one added: ‘Can we talk about the promo for the 2 night KUWTK event? Kylie’s reveal?’

Meanwhile plenty of other fans are simply curious to see what happens.

‘I’ve never truly cared whether Kylie Jenner is preggy or nah, but seeing the trailer of the newest eps of KUWTK, I’m kinda curious,’ one viewer posted.

And this kind of sums us up perfectly…

There’s a chance that Kylie might NOT make an announcement, of course, and the clip could simply be her reacting to the news of Khloe’s pregnancy.

Khlo, 33, recently confirmed that her big reveal would be aired on KUWTK and it looks pretty likely that it’ll be a part of the two-night extravaganza.

In fact the TV star – who is expecting her first child with basketball player Tristan Thompson – has confessed that some of the crew from the show knew she was pregnant BEFORE her family did.

‘I’ve known the crew since 2007. We’ve had pretty much the same,’ she told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his chat show. ‘They’ve been involved in pretty much the best and worst of us and they keep quiet.’

So will there be TWO baby announcements during the KUWTK double episode? With this family, you never know what to expect…