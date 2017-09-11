The reality star was left feeling that she wasn't 'desirable'

Kylie Jenner has made a name for herself with her plump pout and hugely successful lip kits but she’s admitted that there was actually an upsetting incident behind her decision to get lip fillers.

The reality star – who found fame on her family’s TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians when she was still a child – has revealed that a comment she received from a crush in her teens left her feeling deeply insecure.

Speaking to a therapist on her new series Life Of Kylie, the 20-year-old explains: ‘I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips.

‘I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, “I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips”.

‘I took that really hard.’

Kylie admits that the remark stayed with her and caused her to feel like she wasn’t attractive.

‘Just when a guy you like says that… I don’t know, it just really affected me,’ she says. ‘I didn’t feel desirable or pretty.’

After this Kylie was keen to get ‘big lips’ and tried to create the look with lipliner, but soon felt that it wasn’t enough and decided to have lip fillers instead.

During the intimate chat the therapist asks her: ‘Isn’t it amazing how people can just say a couple things and it’s just like gets right in there?’

Kylie then replies: ‘It sticks with you.’

The Kardashians star first sparked speculation that she might have plumped her pout in 2014 but initially played down the rumours and insisted it was all down to make-up.

However, in 2015 she finally admitted to having it done and confessed in an interview last year that she didn’t want to say she’d had the procedure at the time due to her young age.

‘I wasn’t even 17 yet,’ she told Complex. ‘What if I came out and said, “Oh, yeah, I got my lips done”? What are all those moms going to think about me? These kids, my fans, they’re going to think I’m crazy.

‘I didn’t want to be a bad influence. I didn’t want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself.

‘But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious. I wish I had just been honest and upfront.’

She also admitted that she’d occasionally gone ‘too far’ with her lip fillers but has since learned to tone it down a bit.