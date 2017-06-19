Kylie Jenner reveals huge thigh scar in sexy Instagram snap

The reality star has been praised for the un-airbrushed shot

The Kardashians are no strangers to a lil’ bit of air-brushing controversy.

Heck, barely a day goes by without at least one of the famous ladies being accused of photo-shopping their steamy selfies.

But now social media queen and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner has received praise after she posted an un-airbrushed shot showing off a large thigh scar.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

More: That was fast! Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott cement two-month romance with matching tattoos

Sharing the sultry photo on her Instagram account, the 19-year-old can be seen laying in the front of a VERY fancy car while casually lifting her leg up on the dashboard to display her amazing high heels.

As you do…

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

And the captionless shot definitely got her 95.4k followers talking as one asked: ‘How’d you get that scar?’ and another said: ‘Wats with the scar on ur leg?’

While a third wrote: ‘Scars to be beautiful’, and a fourth said: ‘You look amazing’.

More: ‘It doesn’t look right!’ Kylie Jenner strips off for new shop launch – and fans are VERY confused

Despite some fans questioning how Kim Kardashian‘s little sister managed to get such a sizeable scar, Kylie actually told fans the scary story during a Q&A for Celebuzz back in 2011.

‘When I was about 5 my sister [Kendall] and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate,’ the star said.



‘After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg.

‘I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It’s smaller now though because I grew!’

Ouch! How scary is that?

Despite the horrific accident, the youngest of the Kardashian clan isn’t shy about the large slash and declared back in 2015: ‘I love my scar’.

Good on you Kyls, we think you look great!