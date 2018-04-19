How adorable is baby Stomi?

Just months after giving birth, Kylie Jenner has given her fans yet another cute glimpse at her daughter Stormi.

The 20-year-old took to her Snapchat on Wednesday to share a very cute video of her doting on her two-month old daughter.

In the sweet videos Kylie can be seen cooing and playing with her little one while recording her with cute filters on her face.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

READ: ‘They’re phenomenal’: Khloe Kardashian gets emotional over supportive sisters following birth and Tristan Thompson drama

‘Hi baby girl,’ she said, before adding: ‘I love you, I love you.’

In the videos Stormi can be seen with a cute little flame filter and a sweet mouse filter as she giggles at her mum.

In a previous video Kylie can’t help but show off her daughter – who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott – as she plays with her little feet.

Kylie’s videos comes days after she was slammed by fans because she attended Coachella festival in California.

She was hit with backlash when she shared a snap of herself rocking pink hair before the festival, she wrote: ‘I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom’.

But fans were less than impressed. ‘[I] wouldn’t have a problem with it if the kid was older but since her kid is still extremely young and reliant on her 100% to survive I feel like she can go to Coachella next year,‘ one fan commented.

‘Nothing wrong with being a “cool mom” just not when your daughter is 2 months old,’ another wrote.

However, a lot of Kylie’s followers were quick to defend the star.

‘Why are people attacking her it’s good to go out for a weekend when u have a newborn I can see that shes a good mom and loves her daughter,’ one person said.

While a second added: ‘Probably one of the most successful mothers out there! You do you Kylie.’

And, with all her family around, we have no doubts that Kylie has got all the support she needs!