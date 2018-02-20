Give it a few years and Kym's little girl will soon be as famous as her!

Well here’s a secret friendship we certainly weren’t expecting! Kym Marsh‘s daughter Emilie Cunliffe has been hanging out with Parent Trap star Lindsay Lohan, working as her make-up artist during London Fashion Week.

It looks like Emilie could be set to become as famous as her Corrie star mum, but for a very different reason!

Kym, 41, was the ultimate proud mum to her daughter, 20, and shared this adorbs tweet…

Emilie is Kym’s middle child. She has an older son David (23), with Dave Cunliffe, and a younger daughter, Polly (6), from her marriage to Jamie Lomas.

We just can’t believe Kym is old enough to have a son who’s 23, she looks amaze!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Kym’s Corrie co-star Bhavna Limbachia was also in attendance at the Zeynep Kartal show, and had her makeup done by Emilie.

Clearly starstruck (we don’t blame her), she posted a photo of herself and Lindsay to Instagram.

Kim and Emilie certainly have a cute relationship. When Emilie turned 20 in November, Kim tweeted, ‘Happy birthday to my beautiful @EmilieCunliffe you make me so proud every day. I love you with all of my heart. My best friend, my princess, my world.’

While Kim is surely proud of Emilie’s growing career, it’s clear she doesn’t want her daughter to stray too far, as she tweeted the day after Emilie’s fashion week adventure that she wished both her daughter and son would ‘hurry up and come home to see their mother!’

Poor Kim. Emilie, go see your mum!

This is not Emilie’s first trip into showbiz.

In 2015, she appeared on The Voice, but didn’t make it past the blind auditions.

She did continue with music and in 2016 recorded a dance song called Dancefloor, in collaboration with Damon Hess, which she performed with him in Ibiza.

She recently hinted that there would be more of that to come, as she posted a photo of her and Damon together in a recording studio, captioning it ‘wonder what’s coming next[?]’

Slay, Emilie!

From our sister site Woman.