‘I’m just in shock’: Lady Gaga writes heartbreaking tribute after close friend Sonja dies from cancer

Nicole Vassell

Sonja was battling Stage IV cancer

TAGS:

Lady Gaga is dealing with heartbreak as her close friend Sonja Durham has sadly lost her battle with cancer.

The singer took to Instagram over the weekend with a series of uncharacteristically sombre messages to announce news of her friend’s passing, which has been met with a considerable amount of sympathy and well wishes from fans all over the globe.

More: ‘I’m proud of my body!’ Lady Gaga hits back at ‘belly-shamers’ after Superbowl performance 

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News 

Gaga, 31, posted a series of emotional posts to social media, sharing her feelings about her close friend’s death after a lengthy battle with Stage IV cancer.

One post showed them both grinning while holding a balloon – and the accompanying caption shows how heartbroken she is:

I don't know how to put a price on a friendship. I'm not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it's too special for words. I feel two competing feelings. Firstly, that I will live everyday with more passion, more determination, more compassion and more giving than ever before. Because that's who she was, and it's what drew us to each other, and I know it's what she always wanted for me. She had this incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was. She knew all I cared about was the music. She made that ok. The other feeling I have is that of being robbed of the last 10 years of my life, friendship and career with her. Like someone took her from us, and with that taking took all the good times. I know that's not true, and I know that I have those memories forever, I'm just in shock that I will never have new ones with her. I'm in shock that I won't see her again until I pass too. I vow to be a little stronger everyday for her because that's what she would have wanted, I vow to be stronger for anyone who's lost somebody to cancer. I'm a part of that family now. I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight. I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this. Last thing I told her, "Go find Joanne, Sonj." Somehow I think she did. @sonjad7777 #sonjadurham #grigiogirls

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

‘I don’t know how to put a price on a friendship. I’m not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it’s too special for words,’ she began her emotional tribute, before promising that she’d live with more passion, and would be a voice for cancer patients from now on.

Another part of her tribute shows her expressing ‘shock’ that they’ll never get to make new memories together.

‘… I know that I have those memories forever, I’m just in shock that I will never have new ones with her. I’m in shock that I won’t see her again until I pass too.

‘I vow to be a little stronger everyday for her because that’s what she would have wanted…

More: Lady Gaga joins James Corden for a Carpool Karaoke session – and the outfits are INCREDIBLE 

‘I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this.’

Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – considered Sonja such a close friend that she even penned song Grigio Girls from latest album, Joanne, in her honour.

At Coachella Festival in April, Gaga used a moment of her headline set to pay tribute to her close friend with an emotional performance of her hit, Edge of Glory.

‘My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much and if it’s okay with you, I’d like to sing this song for her,’ she told the crowd at the time. ‘I’m sorry you don’t feel well. We all wish you were here with us.’