Sonja was battling Stage IV cancer

Lady Gaga is dealing with heartbreak as her close friend Sonja Durham has sadly lost her battle with cancer.

The singer took to Instagram over the weekend with a series of uncharacteristically sombre messages to announce news of her friend’s passing, which has been met with a considerable amount of sympathy and well wishes from fans all over the globe.

Gaga, 31, posted a series of emotional posts to social media, sharing her feelings about her close friend’s death after a lengthy battle with Stage IV cancer.

One post showed them both grinning while holding a balloon – and the accompanying caption shows how heartbroken she is:

‘I don’t know how to put a price on a friendship. I’m not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it’s too special for words,’ she began her emotional tribute, before promising that she’d live with more passion, and would be a voice for cancer patients from now on.

Another part of her tribute shows her expressing ‘shock’ that they’ll never get to make new memories together.

‘… I know that I have those memories forever, I’m just in shock that I will never have new ones with her. I’m in shock that I won’t see her again until I pass too.

‘I vow to be a little stronger everyday for her because that’s what she would have wanted…

‘I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this.’

For Sonja's husband Andre. ❤take care of those who you love who are suffering I think it helps us all to survive A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 21, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – considered Sonja such a close friend that she even penned song Grigio Girls from latest album, Joanne, in her honour.

At Coachella Festival in April, Gaga used a moment of her headline set to pay tribute to her close friend with an emotional performance of her hit, Edge of Glory.

‘My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much and if it’s okay with you, I’d like to sing this song for her,’ she told the crowd at the time. ‘I’m sorry you don’t feel well. We all wish you were here with us.’