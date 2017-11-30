Gaga is letting it all hang out

Lady Gaga has taken a break from her world tour to share some seriously revealing photos and it’s got her fans going WILD.

The singer showed off her cleavage and shapely bum in a thong bikini as she hit the beach on Wednesday whilst visiting Miami and was happy to share the saucy snaps with her Instagram followers.

Lady Gaga hospitalised as she's forced to cancel tour date at last minute

Gaga, 31, posted a first picture where she’s seen standing defiantly in the sand wearing the tiny swimwear and wrote: ‘From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami! #beyourself #ladygaga #beachwear #JoanneWorldTourMiami Bienvenidos a Miami!’

Then the music star got even cheekier when she posed with her back to the camera and her bottom on display.

‘Call me Princess Peach 🍑 #ladygaga #JoanneWorldTourMiami,’ Gaga – whose real name is Stefani Germanotta – quipped about her curves.

It didn’t end there as the songstress went on to share a snap of herself reclining on a deckchair and even took a raunchy close-up shot of her cleavage, which shows her sparkly kimono and jewellery resting against her chest.

Gaga’s sexy photoshoot left her fans gobsmacked and the pictures racked up hundreds of thousands of likes.

‘Absolute goddess,’ one admirer hailed her, whilst another commented: ‘i am…speechless’

And one added: ‘Yaas queen oh the beach’

It comes as the latest round of saucy snaps from Gaga, who gave a flash of her cleavage earlier this week as she celebrated her Grammy nominations.

The singer shared a picture of herself riding a horse in an open shawl with side-boob exposed to toast the fact that her latest album Joanne and single Million Reasons are both up for awards.

Meanwhile Gaga is busy hitting the road on her tour after having to postpone some dates due to her battle with fibromyalgia, a long-term condition which can cause pain all over the body.

Other symptoms can include fatigue, muscle stiffness and problems with concentration and memory.

Thankfully it looks like Gaga is feeling and looking good right now.