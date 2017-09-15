The singer is struggling with her health

Lady Gaga has been taken to hospital and forced to pull out of a performance due to ‘severe pain’.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the singer will no longer take to the stage at the Rock In Rio festival on Friday due to her health issues and is being taken care of by medical professionals.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Lady Gaga writes heartbreaking tribute after friend dies from cancer

‘Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,’ a statement on her Instagram page reads.

‘As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday’s Rock In Rio performance.

‘Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.’

Gaga, 31, had earlier posted a photo of her arm with a drip attached and explained: ‘Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock In Rio.

‘I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. 💔🤘I’m so sorry, and I love you so much. 🙏’

The Poker Face star also shared an update later on to explain just how much pain she’s in.

‘I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain,’ she wrote. ‘But am in good hands w/ the very best doctors. Please don’t forget my love for you.’

It comes after the singer – whose real name is Stefani Germanotta – revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia, a long-term condition which can cause pain all over the body.

Other symptoms can include fatigue, muscle stiffness and problems with concentration and memory.

Earlier this week Gaga told her Twitter fans that she opens up about the condition in a new documentary she’s filmed called Gaga: Five Foot Two.

‘In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it,’ she wrote.

The American star is due to go on her world tour for the rest of the year, with dates spanning September through to December.