The pair have taken a romantic trip to New York

Laura Whitmore and Love Island’s Iain Stirling are definitely our favourite new celeb couple.

And after reportedly dating for a few months now – these two telly celebs have FINALLY made their romance social media official with a couple of adorable new Insta pics.

The loved-up pair first met at an ITV party but have recently taken their relationship to a whole new level by setting off on their first couples holiday together to New York.

Clearly smitten with her comedian beau, 32-year-old Laura was quick to share an adorable picture from the romantic trip with her followers.

‘New York State of Mind,’ the blonde telly presenter wrote next to a snap of the pair locking lips, with the beautiful Manhattan skyline behind them.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star can barely wipe the smile of her face as she cosies up to the Love Island hunk.

OKAY, how sweet is that? And Laura’s 511k followers clearly agree as they flocked to the photo, with one writing: ‘Beautiful couple!’

Another said: ‘Aww no way, they do look cute together!’

While a third joked: ‘Cute couple!! I’d be forever making him say ‘Love Island’ lines haha!!!’

Voiceover legend, Iain wasn’t far behind his girlfriend and uploaded his own pic to Instagram showing the pair snuggled up as they take in the sights of Manhattan.

With his arm wrapped around the TV star, 29-year-old Iain looks proudly at the camera, while Laura can be seen looking up at her other half.

As well as being liked by thousands of fans, the sweet snap also earned the approval of Laura herself as well as former Love Island contestant Olivia Buckland.

This is the second time the pair have gone public with their relationship as Laura first hinted there was something going on with by uploading group shot to her Instagram Stories.

The ridiculously good looking couple were up in Edinburgh enjoying the Fringe Festival back in August and looked pretty cosy as they partied with pals.

Laura and Iain kept the relationship private at first, wanting to keep the romance out of the spotlight for as long as they could.

But opening up about her new boyfriend last month, Laura revealed: ‘Yeah he’s my boyfriend. He’s lovely.

‘I’ve got him as my screensaver. I’ve known him for ages.’

Cute, right?