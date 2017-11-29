The TOWIE girl isn't shying away from working her curves

Lauren Goodger might have had her ups and downs when it comes to body confidence but her latest Instagram snap proves she’s seriously loving her curves right now.

The TOWIE star posed for a photo focusing on her BUM on Tuesday night as she cheekily compared derrières with model Demi Rose Mawby after they ran into each other at an awards do.

‘2 bum Divas together 😍 @demirosemawby #drinks #party #happy #shegotthestars,’ Lauren, 31, captioned the picture.

Lauren models a figure-hugging patterned dress in the shot whilst Demi, 22, wears a backless red gown.

Many of the reality star’s fans complimented her on the saucy snap, with one writing: ‘Wow ur figure is amazing u have dressed just right for ur fab curves!’

And another said: ‘Damn! Looking really hot’

Meanwhile the sister of Lauren’s jailbird ex-boyfriend Joey Morrison – who there was speculation she might have reunited with earlier this month – commented: ‘My beautiful girl’

During the evening the TOWIE favourite also posed for a snap with co-star Megan McKenna.

With mine @megan_mckenna_ A post shared by Lauren Goodger (@laurenrosegoodger) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

It looks like LG is feeling very comfortable in her own skin right now as her bum photo comes just days after she stripped completely NAKED for a racy photoshoot.

Lauren posed totally nude with nothing but gold stripes of paint on her body to promote her beauty range Lauren’s Gold in a shoot reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s recent revealing snaps.

Its all in the Gold @laurensgoldofficial .. hope your loving my new brand as much as me .. don’t forget check www.laurens-gold.com 😍🔥🔥🔥 #tanning #makeupbrushes A post shared by Lauren Goodger (@laurenrosegoodger) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

It follows the TV star’s revelation earlier this week that she’d spent the weekend at an ‘addiction workshop’ where she says she focused on her diet and wellbeing.

‘Some will prob want to know why i did the course,’ Lauren captioned a photo from the event. ‘its more for my diet and fitness and focus and drive on my work as i love being a business women and more information is never enough!

‘What i have learnt will always stay with me and id love help others.. It was lovely to meet all the lovely people there we all have different goals and journeys .. good luck’

We’re glad to hear that Lauren is feeling good!