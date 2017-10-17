Now THIS we'd like to see!

Lauren Goodger has often been unlucky in love but it looks like her fortunes could change with her next TV venture…

The former TOWIE favourite is reportedly set to join the line-up of Celebs Go Dating in the new series in a bid to move on from jailbird ex-boyfriend Joey Morrison, who she confirmed she’d split from last month.

‘Lauren’s been for meetings at the production company that makes the show – they’re really keen to sign her up,’ a source says.

‘She makes great TV, she’s really popular, and she’s been unlucky in love so far.’

It sounds like there are high hopes that the programme’s dating experts, Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman, could help 31-year-old Lauren in her quest to find lasting love.

‘Everyone would love to see Lauren get set up with someone special,’ the insider tells The Sun Online. ‘She’s had such bad luck with men in the past, the dating agency could really help her out.’

Ooh, fingers crossed!

The fourth series of the hit E4 show is thought to be hitting our screens next year and, whilst it hasn’t exactly produced any lasting relationships as of yet, here’s hoping it could work out for Lozza.

It comes after the reality star confirmed in a candid Instagram video posted in September that she and Joey – who is currently serving part of a 16-year prison sentence for drugs-related charges – actually ended their relationship quite a while ago.

‘There’s been a lot of speculation and claims recently about me and Joey about my weight and our relationship,’ Lauren captioned the footage.

‘We haven’t been together for a few months now and I haven’t said anything until now as I don’t have to explain my every move and should be allowed to deal with things in my own time.

‘My antics out and about recently are because I am single and enjoying myself with my friends.’

Lauren had previously gushed about the romance and suggested that she hoped to have a baby with Joey in the future.

So could Ms Goodger find someone special on TV? Well she’s no stranger to having her love life play out on screen, having previously dated and become engaged to Mark Wright during the early days of TOWIE before their split in 2011.

After so many ups and downs in her romantic life, we think Lauren’s perfect for Celebs Go Dating…