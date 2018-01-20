Lauren Goodger: ‘I hate the way I look, but I WON’T stop having surgery’

Friends fear Lauren will go too far in her quest for the perfect body

Two years ago, Lauren Goodger vowed to champion her ‘natural beauty’ after having her lip fillers dissolved.

But it looks like Lozza has gone back to her old ways, leading friends to worry the former TOWIE star is battling body insecurities.

A source close to the 31-year-old tells us, ‘Lauren hates the way she looks, but can’t see that surgery is only making things worse.’

The reality TV star sparked rumours she’d had new lip fillers when she stepped out in Essex displaying a much fuller pout.

Fans were quick to comment, with one cruelly writing, ‘Ha plump lips, matches the rest of her body now then.’

But the harsh comments don’t deter Lauren from altering her appearance.

‘Online attacks drive her to get work done – it’s a vicious cycle,’ says our source.

There’s no denying Lauren’s looks have changed since she burst on to our screens in 2010.

Just a year later she had rhinoplasty to straighten her nose, explaining, ‘The more I watched the shows, the more of a complex I would get about my appearance.’

As the years progressed her lips became noticeably fuller, and she eventually confessed to having fillers.

The brunette’s figure has also changed, yo-yoing between a dress-size 8 and a 14.

In 2015, Lauren ballooned to her biggest at 12st 9lb, after which she vowed to lose 3st, saying, ‘I feel disgusted. I look like a beached whale.’

And our insider tells us her weight is just another factor behind Lauren’s insecurity, saying, ‘She refuses to believe that being skinny isn’t the only way to be seen as beautiful.’

Lauren has admitted to body dysmorphia in the past, saying, ‘I never feel happy, no matter what size I am.’

Our insider believes this dates back to her troubled relationship with Mark Wright.

‘It stems from her desire to find a man who really loves her for who she is on the inside,’ the source continues.

‘Lauren is essentially self-harming through her insecurities by continuing to have work done.’