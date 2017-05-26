‘This is the real me’: Lauren Goodger hits back at body critics with VERY sassy bikini video

The star claims that some pap shots have been 'edited'

Lauren Goodger has been working hard on her summer bod for a while now, and we have to say she’s looking pretty great.

Keeping us updated on social media, the former TOWIE star has been hitting the gym and sticking to a healthy diet plan.

But while all this work seems to be paying off, the 30-year-old has been plagued with accusations that she may be cheating a little bit by photo-shopping her snaps.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

So what did she do? Well the reality star silenced her critics in the best way, with an ultra sassy Inst post of course…

Posting a short video of herself soaking up the beautiful sunshine by a swimming pool (it’s alright for some), Lauren posed in a bikini while shaking her hips.

The CBB star captioned the shot: ‘25.05.17 what a beautiful summers day! Had a pap outside my house again today and had a call saying I look like I’ve gained weight ! Well this is the real me in a “video” which you can’t edit so I’m sorry to say but these scumbag paparazzi need stop making me look 4 times the size!!!’

More: Lauren Goodger drops a dress size and looks incredible in new pic!

Eeeek. Carrying on her rant, the star added: ‘And people stop need to stop saying I “photoshop” my pictures when unfortunately they “edit” the pictures because they sell for more money not me! I’m not skinny and not claiming to be.’



Before adding: ‘They pick and choose when to make me look how I do in real life!’

Blimey…

And fans of the Essex lady flooded the sunny pic with a load of positive comments, with one writing: ‘You look HAPPY and HEALTHY’.

Another said: ‘U look fab i wish i had ur figure x’.

While a third wrote: ‘You look fab Lauren, you are who you are. People will always have bad things to say no matter what.’

More: Lauren Goodger talks love with Joey Morrison and leaving Mark Wright in the past

This isn’t the first time Lauren – who’s boyfriend Joey Morrison is currently in prison – has hit out at haters.

Last month the reality star posted a photo of her dress size explaining that photos circulating online weren’t what she really looks like.

Luckily, Lauren seems to have a big fan base online who are always ready to defend her! You go, girl!