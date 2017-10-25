Sounds like this could make for explosive viewing...

Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright might be worlds apart these days but it looks like LG could be about to follow in her ex’s footsteps with her next TV venture…

The former TOWIE star is reportedly considering joining the line-up of this year’s I’m A Celebrity, despite recent rumours linking her to E4’s Celebs Go Dating instead.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Lauren Goodger reflects on past heartbreak in VERY emotional message

It sounds like Lauren, 31, is quite keen on going into the jungle though as a way to mark her big TV comeback.

‘Lauren is considering Celebs Go Dating, but she’s also been asked to go on I’m A Celeb!’ a source says.

‘She’s been hinting that she’s thinking about it and is desperate to return to TV.’

Lauren’s former fiancé Mark, 30, reached the final of I’m A Celebrity back in 2011 and, given that it was after his break-up from Lauren and before he started dating now-wife Michelle Keegan, was linked to model campmate Emily Scott during his stint.

Now it looks like LG is keen on striking up a flirtation in the jungle herself after splitting from jailbird boyfriend Joey Morrison over the summer.

‘She’d love a celebrity romance in the jungle so she can steal all the headlines and then relaunch herself,’ the insider tells Closer magazine. ‘Ideally, she wants to be part of a celebrity power couple.

‘She’s hell-bent on going one better than Mark and becoming more famous than him – she says she won’t give up until she is.’

Blimey. Lauren has kept tight-lipped about the rumours but appeared to hint that she’s interested in I’m A Celebrity by retweeting a story on Wednesday about her being linked to the line-up – ooh!

The speculation comes just a week after it was reported that the Essex girl was in talks about doing Celebs Go Dating in a bid to move on from Joey.

‘Lauren’s been for meetings at the production company that makes the show – they’re really keen to sign her up,’ a source told The Sun Online. ‘She makes great TV, she’s really popular, and she’s been unlucky in love so far.’

Sounds like Lauren’s very in demand right now!

So would you rather see the TOWIE star battling the Bushtucker Trials in the jungle or facing the challenge of first dates at the celebrity dating agency? Let us know @CelebsNow!