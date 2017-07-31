The TOWIE star has bounced back

Lauren Goodger has been letting her hair down in some style amid rumours she’s SPLIT from jailbird boyfriend Joey Morrison.

The TOWIE star stepped out in a pretty revealing little black dress on Sunday evening as she headed on a girls’ night out with pals and happily flaunted her figure in some daring Instagram snaps.

Lauren, 30, exposed her cleavage in the low-cut number whilst posing for selfies with her friends and seemed to be loving life.

‘It’s been a while but I’m back at it againnnnn thanks girls London hotel pamper …,’ the reality star wrote. ‘now we out on the Razzzzz @lauryngoodman91 @pascalcraymer 💗💗💗💗💗💗’

Lauren – who was joined by mates Pascal Craymer and Lauryn Goodman for the festivities – certainly wasn’t shy about showing off her bod and danced for the camera in some cheeky Instagram Stories videos.

It comes amid rumours that the Essex girl might have split from Joey, who she has been conducting a romance with late last year despite the fact that he remains behind bars.

‘Lauren has told all her mates she is single,’ a source apparently close to Lauren has told The Sun Online. ‘She said she has finished with Joey and that the relationship is over.

‘She was really letting her hair down and it was nice to see her back to her usual self.’

A rep for Lauren denied that the couple had actually ended things after the rumours surfaced but admitted that the blonde star was ‘questioning’ the romance.

‘Lauren and Joey haven’t officially broken up,’ the spokesperson tells MailOnline. ‘But Lauren is questioning her relationship and having doubts.

‘It’s not easy being with someone who is in prison especially with all the scrutiny and speculation.’

Whatever the situation Lauren seems to have been enjoying herself recently, having gone on another night out with friends at Vicky Pattison’s Ann Summers launch over the weekend.

She’s still been through the mill a bit though as the poor thing was struck down by a nasty bug last week.

‘This flu is beating me ! Haven’t got any energy back to bed asap!! #soill,’ Lauren told her Twitter followers.

It looks like LG’s getting back on her feet now thankfully.