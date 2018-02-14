Luke was left unharmed by the terrifying crash

Legally Blonde star Luke Wilson has been involved in a fatal car crash that killed one driver and left two injured.

The Hollywood actor – who played Emmett in the 2001 film – was left unharmed after the scary crash which also involved professional golfer Bill Haas.

The Police Department said Luke’s Toyota was clipped by a Ferrari on a road in Los Angeles, before the sports car then got into a collision with a BMW in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood at around 18:30 on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old behind the wheel of the Ferrari – in which Bill was a passenger – was tragically pronounced dead at the scene, while two other passengers were rushed to hospital in need of emergency treatment.

Detective Jeff Fischer of the LAPD told local television station KTLA: ‘I can confirm Luke Wilson was driving the vehicle, the Toyota FJ that was travelling northbound. His vehicle just basically got clipped by the Ferrari.

They added that 35-year-old Bill – who is due to play for the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club later this week – is ‘doing OK’.

A statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department said the two people injured – a 35-year-old male and 50-year-old female – were ‘both in serious condition’.

Texas-born Luke – who is also US star Owen Wilson’s younger brother – shot to fame in chick flick Legally Blonde, but has since starred in films such as My Super Ex Girlfriend and Charlie’s Angels.